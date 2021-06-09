Breezy, Warm Temperatures in South Florida as Rain Chances Remain Low

It will be a pleasant Wednesday in South Florida with breezy, warm, and less muggy temperatures.

Humidity is down just a touch Wednesday and the showers are taking a back seat to the forecast as well.

Outside of a few showers and a storm across the Keys, much of South Florida will be rain-free.

The winds are forecast to be a little lighter too, allowing the high risk of rip currents to dip to moderate.

Our winds will slowly shift to the south and then southwest between now and the weekend, and that will bring some changes. The humidity will also come roaring back and temperatures will push into the 90s.

We could see a few storms this weekend too, but it's not looking like a washout by any stretch. Just find your cool spot.

Storm chances rise further early next week. We desperately need the rain.