Breezy Weekend Means Showers Likely for South Florida

A breezy pattern will carry into Sunday, keeping anytime showers around for the entirety of the area.

The best chance for rain looks like the afternoon with highs leveling out at 80. There remains an elevated risk for rip currents and a small craft advisory will remain in effect through the weekend as east winds run up to 20 mph at times.

Showers, and even a thunderstorm, are also expected Monday as a cold front approaches the area. It will likely be the last day with highs in the 80s before cooler air begins to settle in.

By mid-week, brighter skies will return in tandem with low humidity and near-normal temperatures.

Wednesday through Saturday will bring morning lows into the upper 50s and lower 60s as afternoon highs level off in the mid-70s under sunny skies.