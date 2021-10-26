Brightline Unveiling New Ride Share Service Aimed at Making Commutes Quicker

Ahead of its November 8th scheduled relaunch with riders filling up stations across South Florida, Brightline will also be unveiling a new ride share service aimed at making commutes quicker and easier.

The high-speed rail line showed off a new fleet of cars Tuesday in Miami that riders will be able to take when booking their trips.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The ride share service, called Brightline Plus, will have a fleet of Teslas, golf carts and buses taking riders from station to station.

“You’ll be able to choose basically how do you want to get to and from a Brightline station, whether it’s an economic decision or a timing decision," Brightline president Patrick Goddard said. "It is a first real car free alternative that’s going to be available really in the United States.”

After over a year of halted service due to the COVID pandemic, Goodard said they are ready to get the trains back on the track.

“Traffic levels have surpassed about 100 percent of what they were pre-COVID," he added. "So, it's hotel occupancy, so it’s dining. South Florida's on fire and we are seeing all of that and we are now ready to meet the demand.”

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez was at the event, saying as Brightline paves the way for travel it shows why companies want to move to South Florida.

“They constantly emphasize because of you, the quality of life component of making sure so people can get to and from work easily, quickly, inexpensively,” he said.

The ride share service will go into effect starting in December and be free for a limited time.