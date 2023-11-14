Broward County

WATCH LIVE: Broward County healthcare providers hold press conference to defend Medicaid funding for vulnerable Floridians

The Broward Community & Family Health Centers is hosting the press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

By NBC6

A coalition of local healthcare providers, faith leaders, and other healthcare stakeholders are holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon in support of critical state and federal Medicaid funding programs that protect Florida's most vulnerable citizens.

Among the local healthcare providers represented are Memorial Healthcare System, Broward Health, Tenet-Palm Beach Health Network, UHS, Baptist Health South Florida, Broward Community & Family Centers as well as the Saving Hospitals Saves Lives Coalition.

It is taking place at the Broward Community & Family Health Centers, located along NW 40th Avenue Suite in Lauderhill at 1:00 p.m.

