Broward County Public Schools closed Thursday due to rain, flooding

Broward County Public Schools announced all of its schools and district offices will be closed on Thursday due to the heavy rain and flooding threats.

The district tweeted Wednesday night that all school activities, events, field trips, sporting events, scheduled meetings, other planned events and evening classes are also canceled on Nov. 16.

Employees and personnel will be canvassing schools to assess any damage or water intrusion, officials said.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools will remain open Thursday, officials said.

A washout on Wednesday was leaving streets flooded, causing traffic nightmares and delaying hundreds of flights at local airports.

A majority of the metro South Florida area was under a Flash Flood Warning, with more rain expected to fall overnight.