Near record highs expected ahead of Fort Lauderdale Air Show, Mother's Day weekend. Here's what to know

Temperatures are expected to heat up in South Florida, and with the Fort Lauderdale Air Show and Mother's Day festivities happening this weekend, it is important to stay safe and stay cool.

While some cool spots may have temperatures in the 70s, these are few and far between. Some areas along the coast are already near 80 degrees.

Afternoon numbers on Friday are forecast to be much warmer than Thursday, topping out in the low-mid-90, but with humidity factored in, it’ll feel more like the mid-upper-90s out there.

To put this into perspective, typical highs this time of the year are around 86 for Miami.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The beach is a great place to escape the heat with the rip current risk on the low side. For boaters it’s not quite as perfect as the breeze is going to give us a moderate chop on Biscayne Bay. Small crafts are urged to use caution.

Winds switch to the west on Saturday, and this will likely bring us our warmest day this Mother’s Day weekend.

Highs are forecast to push into the mid-90s with feels like numbers at or above 100.