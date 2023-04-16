Broward County Public Schools to Resume Normal Operations Monday

Broward County Public Schools will resume normal operations Monday, following days of historic flooding from severe storms.

All school campuses and administrative offices will be open and operate on a normal schedule.

.@browardschools will resume normal operations on Monday, April 17, 2023. All school campuses and administrative offices will be open. Afterschool care, events and activities will also operate on a normal schedule. pic.twitter.com/mKGkas9BWJ — Broward Schools (@browardschools) April 16, 2023

BCPS had remained closed Friday due to flooding, and shut down all school campuses and district offices and cancelled all after-school activities, field trips, events and extracurricular activities.

Preliminary figures from the National Weather Service in Miami showed 25.91 inches of rain fell at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Wednesday, shattering the old record of 14.59 inches set in 1979.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Broward County. Fort Lauderdale also declared a state of emergency Thursday morning as well as the City of Dania Beach.