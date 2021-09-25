Broward County Teachers Take Action as Public School Enrollment Down by Thousands

As enrollment throughout Broward County Public Schools remains down by thousands of students, the interim superintendent, the president of the Broward Teachers Union and BCPS teachers and staff are taking action.

Between Saturday, September 25, and Sunday, September 26, about 400 BCPS teachers and staff are walking door-to-door to help find and try to enroll students who have not done so for the 2021/22 school year.

Volunteers will be wearing blue #Ready for You! T-shirts.

BTU is collaborating with BCPS with the goal to bring students back into the classrooms to re-engage them with their education.

Canvassing will continue through the weekend, ending at 4 p.m. Sunday.