Broward Teachers Union

Broward County Teachers Take Action as Public School Enrollment Down by Thousands

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

As enrollment throughout Broward County Public Schools remains down by thousands of students, the interim superintendent, the president of the Broward Teachers Union and BCPS teachers and staff are taking action.

Between Saturday, September 25, and Sunday, September 26, about 400 BCPS teachers and staff are walking door-to-door to help find and try to enroll students who have not done so for the 2021/22 school year.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Volunteers will be wearing blue #Ready for You! T-shirts.

BTU is collaborating with BCPS with the goal to bring students back into the classrooms to re-engage them with their education.

Local

NFL 17 mins ago

Dolphins Place QB Tagovailoa on IR, Will Miss Next Three Games: Report

fall activities 2 hours ago

5 Fun Activities To Do This Fall in South Florida

Canvassing will continue through the weekend, ending at 4 p.m. Sunday.

This article tagged under:

Broward Teachers Unionbcpsenrollment
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us