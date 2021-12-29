COVID-19

Broward County To Provide Covid At-Home Test Kits at Nine Libraries Starting Thursday

Broward County will be distributing COVID-19 at-home rapid test kits, while supplies last, beginning Thursday, December 30th.

The test kits will be distributed from the drive-through, curbside service lanes outside nine county libraries.

The locations include:

African American Research Library & Cultural Center

2650 Sistrunk Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hollywood Branch

2600 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Miramar Branch Library & Education Center

2050 Civic Center Place, Miramar

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

North Regional/Broward College Library

1100 Coconut Creek Boulevard, Coconut Creek

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Northwest Branch Library

1580 NW 3rd Avenue, Pompano Beach

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Northwest Regional Library

3151 N University Drive, Coral Springs

Thursday: 11 a.m. to 7 pm.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Southwest Regional Library

16835 Sheridan Street, Pembroke Pines

Thursday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunrise Dan Pearl Branch

10500 W Oakland Park Boulevard, Sunrise

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

West Regional Library

8601 W Broward Boulevard, Plantation

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Residents who wish to participate must show proof of Broward County residency and are limited to two kits per household. Test kits will not be distributed inside the libraries.

This article tagged under:

COVID-19Broward Countycovid-19 testingbroward county libraries
