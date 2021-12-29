Broward County To Provide Covid At-Home Test Kits at Nine Libraries Starting Thursday

Broward County will be distributing COVID-19 at-home rapid test kits, while supplies last, beginning Thursday, December 30th.
The test kits will be distributed from the drive-through, curbside service lanes outside nine county libraries.
The locations include:
African American Research Library & Cultural Center
2650 Sistrunk Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale
Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Hollywood Branch
2600 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood
Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Miramar Branch Library & Education Center
2050 Civic Center Place, Miramar
Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
North Regional/Broward College Library
1100 Coconut Creek Boulevard, Coconut Creek
Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Northwest Branch Library
1580 NW 3rd Avenue, Pompano Beach
Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Northwest Regional Library
3151 N University Drive, Coral Springs
Thursday: 11 a.m. to 7 pm.
Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Southwest Regional Library
16835 Sheridan Street, Pembroke Pines
Thursday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunrise Dan Pearl Branch
10500 W Oakland Park Boulevard, Sunrise
Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
West Regional Library
8601 W Broward Boulevard, Plantation
Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Residents who wish to participate must show proof of Broward County residency and are limited to two kits per household. Test kits will not be distributed inside the libraries.
