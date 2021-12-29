Broward County To Provide Covid At-Home Test Kits at Nine Libraries Starting Thursday

Broward County will be distributing COVID-19 at-home rapid test kits, while supplies last, beginning Thursday, December 30th.

The test kits will be distributed from the drive-through, curbside service lanes outside nine county libraries.

The locations include:

African American Research Library & Cultural Center

2650 Sistrunk Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hollywood Branch

2600 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Miramar Branch Library & Education Center

2050 Civic Center Place, Miramar

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

North Regional/Broward College Library

1100 Coconut Creek Boulevard, Coconut Creek

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Northwest Branch Library

1580 NW 3rd Avenue, Pompano Beach

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Northwest Regional Library

3151 N University Drive, Coral Springs

Thursday: 11 a.m. to 7 pm.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Southwest Regional Library

16835 Sheridan Street, Pembroke Pines

Thursday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunrise Dan Pearl Branch

10500 W Oakland Park Boulevard, Sunrise

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

West Regional Library

8601 W Broward Boulevard, Plantation

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Residents who wish to participate must show proof of Broward County residency and are limited to two kits per household. Test kits will not be distributed inside the libraries.