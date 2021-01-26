Broward Doctor Arrested After Sending Explicit Photos to Minor: BSO

A Broward County doctor has been arrested after he was accused of sending explicit messages and nude photos of himself to a 13-year-old child, authorities said.

Stewart Bitman, 64, was arrested Tuesday morning on three counts of transmission of material harmful to a minor and one count of solicitation of a minor, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

Authorities said Bitman, a resident of Parkland, sent a number of sexual text messages and nude photos of himself to the teen in April.

Detectives believe Bitman knew he was communicating with a minor, and while attempting to solicit victims, he portrayed himself as a teenage boy, authorities said.

BSO Internet Crimes Against Children detectives, after a joint investigation with Coral Springs Police, executed a search warrant Tuesday morning at Bitman's home, where he was taken into custody. Numerous electronic devices were seized for further forensic analysis, officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office

Records show Bitman is a gastroenterologist with an office in Coral Springs.

Bitman was booked into the Broward County jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

BSO officials said the investigation is ongoing and detectives are working to identify any additional alleged victims Bitman may have communicated with.