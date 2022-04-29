Broward Girl, 13, Gives Birth to Boy And Suspected Father, 23, Arrested

A 23-year-old Lauderdale Lakes man is accused of impregnating a 13-year-old girl who gave birth to a boy in January.

Anthony Alex Brown met the girl through her uncle at a party a year earlier and started a sexual relationship, according to court documents.

Lauderhill Police officials said she told investigators she lost her virginity to Brown on Jan. 7, 2021.

They would meet up to twice a week at her home while her mother was at work. The woman discovered her daughter was seven weeks pregnant when the girl had morning sickness, the report stated.

Broward Sheriff's Office

Police started an investigation that they say uncovered graphic sexual text messages, pictures and videos between Brown and the girl.

In one exchange the girl said she wanted to have a baby, but Brown’s message urged the girl to keep silent about their relationship.

“U crazy [because your] mom a go to kill you if that happen an [I’m going] to jail, do u want that,” the text read. "Even if ur mom don’t kill u… am a be in jail if I do that, ur just 13, think about it."

She gave birth Jan. 26 but had not kept in touch with the man she knew as Alex – Brown’s middle name – since the investigation began. She told police she believed Brown was the father, investigators said.

When Brown learned of the pregnancy, he told her uncle to take her to get an abortion. The uncle declined because her mother already knew about the pregnancy, the report stated.

Brown was arrested Tuesday and charged with lewd and lascivious battery on a person between the ages of 12 and 16.

He was released from the Broward County Jail Thursday on a $75,000 bond. He also surrendered his Jamaican passport to prevent him from leaving the country, records show.