Broward Health to Offer Vaccines to High-Risk People Ages 18+

Broward Health announced it will open up COVID-19 vaccine appointments for at-risk individuals ages 18 and over.

Patients who meet one of the following high-risk groups and are 18 and over are eligible to get the vaccine by appointment only:

  • Asthma (moderate to severe)
  • Cancer
  • Cerebrovascular Disease
  • Chronic Kidney Disease
  • COPD
  • Cystic Fibrosis
  • Down Syndrome
  • Heart conditions such as (Heart Failure, Coronary Artery Disease or Cardiomyopathies)
  • Hypertension or High Blood Pressure
  • Immunocompromised state from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of weakening medicines or solid organ transplant
  • Liver Disease
  • Neurologic conditions, such as Dementia
  • Overweight or Obese (Body Mass Index of greater than 25)
  • Pregnancy
  • Pulmonary Fibrosis
  • Sickle Cell Disease
  • Smoking
  • Thalassemia
  • Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus
  • Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

Click here to fill out a vaccination consent form for people 18 and over. For ages 65 and older, click here.

Broward Health says it vaccinates over 1,000 people daily at Inter Miami CF Stadium at Lockhart Park. The public can register for appointments at BrowardHealth.org.

coronaviruscovid-19 vaccinebroward health
