Broward Health to Offer Vaccines to High-Risk People Ages 18+

Broward Health announced it will open up COVID-19 vaccine appointments for at-risk individuals ages 18 and over.

Patients who meet one of the following high-risk groups and are 18 and over are eligible to get the vaccine by appointment only:

Asthma (moderate to severe)

Cancer

Cerebrovascular Disease

Chronic Kidney Disease

COPD

Cystic Fibrosis

Down Syndrome

Heart conditions such as (Heart Failure, Coronary Artery Disease or Cardiomyopathies)

Hypertension or High Blood Pressure

Immunocompromised state from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of weakening medicines or solid organ transplant

Liver Disease

Neurologic conditions, such as Dementia

Overweight or Obese (Body Mass Index of greater than 25)

Pregnancy

Pulmonary Fibrosis

Sickle Cell Disease

Smoking

Thalassemia

Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus

Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

Click here to fill out a vaccination consent form for people 18 and over. For ages 65 and older, click here.

Broward Health says it vaccinates over 1,000 people daily at Inter Miami CF Stadium at Lockhart Park. The public can register for appointments at BrowardHealth.org.