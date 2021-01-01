New Year's Day

South Florida Hospitals Welcomes First Babies Born in 2021 at Their Facilities

Broward Health Coral Springs welcomed what is believed to be the first baby of the New Year when Caleb Joseph Reigh was born at 12:04 a.m.

South Florida welcomes some of their first newborns of 2020 early Friday morning at local hospitals.

Broward Health Coral Springs welcomed what is believed to be the first baby of the New Year born in the area when Caleb Joseph Reigh was born at 12:04 a.m., weighing four pounds and measuring 17.7 inches.

Reigh is in the Neonatal ICU at the hospital.

At 7:20 a.m., the first baby was born at Broward Health Medical Center’s Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital. Officials have not released the name of that newborn at this time.

In Miami-Dade County, Z-Dani Burden was the first baby born at Jackson Memorial Hospital as she was born at 1:10 a.m., weighing in at 7 pounds, 7 ounces.

