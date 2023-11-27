Broward high school principal reassigned amid investigation involving transgender athlete: Sources

The principal of a high school in Broward has been reassigned amid an investigation into a transgender student athlete playing on a girl's sports team, sources told NBC6.

The principal at Monarch High School in Coconut Creek, along with several staff members, have been reassigned to non-school sites pending an investigation into allegations of improper student participation in sports, officials with Broward County Public Schools said in a statement Monday.

The statement didn't give further details on the investigation.

"Although we cannot comment further, we will continue to follow state law and will take appropriate action based on the outcome of the investigation," the statement read. "We are committed to providing all our students with a safe and inclusive learning environment."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Sources with Broward County Public schools tell NBC 6 the reason for the reassignment has to do with a transgender student athlete playing on a girl’s sports team.

A Florida statute says athletic teams or sports designated for females, women, or girls are not open to male students, and says a "statement of a student’s biological sex on the student’s official birth certificate is considered to have correctly stated the student’s biological sex at birth if the statement was filed at or near the time of the student’s birth."

James Cecil is listed as the school's principal online. His LinkedIn profile said he's worked for the district for more than 25 years.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.