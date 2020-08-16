Broward Lieutenant Dies at 47 After Being Hospitalized With COVID-19

A lieutenant who had been with the Broward Sheriff's Office for more than two decades has passed away from COVID-related causes, officials announced Sunday.

Lieutenant Aldemar "Al" Rengifo Jr. died Sunday after testing positive for coronavirus and being hospitalized at the end of July. He was 47 years old.

"Lt. Rengifo was known for his commitment to agency and community and for his superior communication skills and ability to complete complex tasks," a spokesperson for the department said in a press release.

"In 2012, while serving the Weston community, he was recognized as “Detective of the Year” for his leadership and dedication to keeping residents and visitors safe."

Rengifo had joined BSO's Department of Law Enforcement as a deputy sheriff cadet in January of 2000. He was promoted to sergeant on 2015, and then to lieutenant in 2019.

He is survived by his wife and son. "He will be deeply missed," the spokesperson said.