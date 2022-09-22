Broward Man Accused of Grand Theft of Property Through Warranty Deed Fraud

At least two property owners nearly lost their real estate through warranty deed fraud, but now a Fort Lauderdale man is facing grand theft charges, police said.

Roosevelt Rendale Permenter, 34, was arrested Tuesday for using the property owners’ personal information to fraudulently create, sign, notarize, and file warranty deed documents at the Broward Property Appraiser’s Office, according to the arrest report.

BSO

Permenter and a woman transferred ownership of the properties in May and July without the real owners’ knowledge, the report stated.

The property owners’ names and addresses were redacted from the report, but they were unaware that 4R&K Supplies Inc. was the new owner of both properties, investigators said.

The stolen properties were valued at $459,000 and $276,070, according to police.

Permenter is listed as the vice president of 4R&K Supplies Inc. and Kaishonta Thomas was listed as the company president, according to records filed with the Florida Department of State.

Permenter is facing charges that include grand theft over $100,000, fraud, and filing false documents, records show.

He remains in the Broward County Jail on bonds totaling $34,000.

It was unclear if Thomas would face charges, as well.