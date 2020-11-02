Broward County

Broward Man Used Snapchat to Prey on Young Girls: BSO

Keivon McBride, 22, facing multiple charges of lewd and lascivious battery on a child, BSO says

A Fort Lauderdale man has been arrested twice in the past month on charges related to crimes against children after Broward Sheriff's Office officials said he used Snapchat to prey on young girls.

Keivon McBride, 22, was arrested Sept. 28 on five counts of lewd and lascivious battery on a child over the age of 12 and under 16, BSO officials said.

He was arrested again on Oct. 28 on 12 additional charges of lewd and lascivious battery, possession of child pornography and transmission of child pornography over the internet, officials said.

BSO officials said McBride meets girls between the ages of 12 and 14 through Snapchat, then arranges to meet them in person at locations throughout Broward.

Keivon McBride
Broward Sheriff's Office
Keivon McBride

McBride is known to drive a silver Toyota Corolla and is currently out on bail, officials said.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have come in contact with McBride to contact them at 954-321-4243.

