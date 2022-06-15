Broward Man Who Made Child Porn Sentenced to 40 Years in Prison: Feds

A 23-year-old Broward man was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to producing and distributing child pornography, according to federal officials.

Keivon McBride was arrested twice in 2020 on several charges in relation to child pornography. Officials said McBride used the social media app Snapchat to prey on his minor victims.

The victims ranged between 12-17.

McBride pleaded guilty in March and was sentenced Tuesday by a federal district judge in Fort Lauderdale.

According to federal officials, McBride would record the children engaged in sex acts and then sell links to the videos online. In some cases, he would pay the victims "hush money" to keep his identity a secret.

McBride would meet with his victims at his home or in his car throughout Broward after connecting with them through Snapchat.

McBride's arrest came as a result of the Department of Justice's Project Safe Childhood initiative which is a nationwide effort to reduce child sexual exploitation and abuse, according to a news release.