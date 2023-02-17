Broward Man Who Posed as Girl to ‘Catfish' Minors Facing Child Porn Charges: BSO

A Broward County man who posed as a girl online in several "catfishing" attempts on underage children is facing several child pornography charges, authorities said.

Julio Sanchez, 51, was arrested Friday morning at his home in Tamarac on 14 charges, including production of child pornography, solicitation of a minor, tampering with evidence and multiple counts of possession of child pornography, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office Julio Sanchez

The investigation into Sanchez began last month when BSO Internet Crimes Against Children detectives got a tip from an internet service provider of a person viewing child porn.

The tip led detectives to Sanchez, and on Friday morning, detectives executed a search warrant at his home.

Sanchez initially denied the allegations and claimed he recently lost his cellphone, but detectives found his phone and laptop in a false compartment in a cabinet, officials said.

Detectives discovered that Sanchez, posing as a young female, communicated online with several underage females in catfishing attempts, officials said.

One of the underage females, at Sanchez’s request, sent him numerous pornographic videos.

Detectives also found numerous images of child pornography involving children as young as toddler age, officials said.

Once the material was found, Sanchez admitted to the crimes, detectives said.

Sanchez was booked into jail, where he remained held without bond Friday evening, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

Detectives are concerned there could be more victims and are asking anyone with information to call them at 954-888-5272.