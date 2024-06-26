Broward County

Broward middle school teacher arrested for alleged possession of child sex abuse material

Quinton Womack Wedlaw, a science teacher at Parkway Middle School in Lauderhill, was arrested Tuesday on 10 counts of possession of material depicting child sexual conduct, Broward jail records showed

Quinton Womack Wedlaw, a science teacher at Parkway Middle School in Lauderhill, was arrested Tuesday on 10 counts of possession of material depicting child sexual conduct, Broward jail records showed.

Womack Wedlaw, 25, was arrested by the Broward Sheriff's Office, though it's unclear what led authorities to him.

He was booked into jail, where he was being held on a $200,000 bond, records showed.

Broward County Public Schools said he was hired in January.

"The District and Parkway Middle School leadership are aware of this individual’s arrest. Due to summer break, he is not currently working at the school," the district said in a statement. "For the upcoming school year, he will be reassigned away from the school and students pending the outcome of the case."

