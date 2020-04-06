Broward Nonprofit Creates Fund for COVID-19 Victims in Memory of Fallen Deputy

A Broward nonprofit organization announced it would be creating a new fund for families of first responders who succumb to the coronavirus, following the death of a deputy from the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The COVID-19 Victims Fund in Memory of Deputy Shannon Bennett is currently accepting donations.

Funds will be handled by the nonprofit, Broward Sheriff’s Advisory Council. The organization has quietly giving checks to families of fallen officers since 1985.

“We are all heartbroken by the tragic passing of one of our dedicated deputies,” said Edward Collins, Chairman of BSAC. “This COVID-19 crisis is touching all of us and is sure to claim even more victims. “

Deputy Shannon Bennett, 39, was a 12-year veteran deputy who died late Friday evening after being diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 24th.

At a news conference Saturday, Sheriff Gregory Tony said Bennett had first reported he was sick on March 23rd. He went to the hospital the following day and tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

By March 27th, according to Tony, Bennett was in the care of the hospital system and was showing signs of recovery before passing away on the evening of April 3rd.