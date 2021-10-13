Broward Pastor Charged, Accused of Assaulting His Wife: Deputies

A pastor from Broward County was arrested Monday and charged with assaulting his wife, facing allegations that he tried to strangle her.

Damion Archat faces five charges after his arrest by Broward Sheriff's Office deputies, including three charges of battery and one for resisting arrest without violence.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Archat is the husband of North Lauderdale Commissioner Regina Martin, who was sworn into office in December 2020.

Archat's social media page lists him as a pastor who hosted events at several churches across South Florida.

If you or someone you know is facing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence hotline for help at (800) 799-SAFE (7233) or go to www.thehotline.org for more. Resources in South Florida include Women in Distress in Broward County and The Women's Fund in Miami-Dade County.