Broward Public Schools to Reopen Tuesday, Miami-Dade to Announce Decision

Public schools in Broward County will be reopening Tuesday, after the wet weather from Tropical Storm Eta forced their closure on Monday.
Superintendent Robert Runcie said all campuses will be open and will operate at their regular schedule.
Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said an announcement would be made at some point Monday as to whether schools would reopen Tuesday.
"The vast majority of @MDCPS schools are reporting a high level of readiness to reopen on Tuesday. However, community flooding issues may pose access challenges at a few schools," Carvalho tweeted.