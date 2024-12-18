Broward School Board passes wearable panic alert button

The Broward School Board passed a School Emergency Panic Alert system that would provide district staff a wearable panic alert button on Tuesday.

Board member Lori Alhadeff, who lost her daughter Alyssa in the Parkland school shooting, believes the system is crucial for school safety.

"So for the record, Alyssa was my daughter who was murdered at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. And after the tragedy, my husband and I, we started a nonprofit organization. Neither my husband or myself or any of my board get a salary. We do not get paid. We work tirelessly for school safety and to pass Alyssa's Law, not only here in the state of Florida, but six other states around the country and our goal is to pass it nationwide," Alhadeff said.

The initiative was first passed by the Florida legislature in 2020, when the state "allocated $6.4 million in recurring state funds to ensure every Florida public school has this critical life-saving tool."

Advocates say this would allow for a more prompt, real-time response to any active threat.

NBC6 is working to learn when the system could be implemented.