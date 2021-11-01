Broward School Board Seeks Community Input in Search for New Superintendent

The Broward County School Board has launched a national search for a permanent superintendent and is seeking input from the community to help with their decision.

When Robert Runcie resigned earlier this year, Dr. Vickie Cartwright was hired as interim superintendent — a role she has filled ever since. Although the board has praised her performance, they have decided to continue with a national search for a permanent superintendent.

According to a press release from the school board, it is "essential" that the search process includes the participation of the entire Broward community, including staff, teachers, students, parents and guardians.

The board hired Ray and Associates, an independent firm that specializes in educational executive leadership searches, and created a webpage dedicated to informing the public about the process. The page features search progress, important dates and related events.

As a first step, the search firm has launched a short survey seeking input on the qualities that are most important to stakeholders in a superintendent. The survey, which is available in English, Spanish, Portuguese and Haitian-Creole, can be found here and closes on Monday, Nov. 15 at 8 a.m.

Additionally, a virtual focus group is being held through Zoom on Tuesday, Nov. 9, from noon to 1 p.m., and on Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 6 to 7 p.m. to assist in building the profile for hiring the district’s next superintendent.

Members of the public who would like to be considered to participate in a virtual focus group can register here. Registration does not guarantee participation, as each focus group has limited capacity.

According to the press release, the school board "looks forward to engaging and collaborating with the BCPS community and stakeholders in this important process."