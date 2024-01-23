Broward school board to discuss proposal that would require uniforms for all students

The Broward School Board is expected to discuss a proposal Tuesday to require a "unified dress code" for all students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

The school uniform proposal calls for students to wear a collared shirt in a limited number of solid colors, and either pants, shorts or skirts of a solid color.

In the district's attempt to improve school safety and school environments, supporters of the proposal say school uniforms will reduce bullying and help students focus on their coursework.

Critics however say it will force parents to spend more money on clothes kids won't wear outside of school.

Broward Superintendent Peter Licata told NBC6 it will all come down to whether the proposal has the support of the community.

"I really believe that if the community rallies around it and school communities which we have right now on the policy they get to do it, but it's worth a discussion," Licata said.

Some public schools in Broward County already wear uniforms, though few high schools do.

Those in favor of a unified dress code want school uniforms to be in place by next school year.