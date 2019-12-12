Broward Schools Approve Weeklong Thanksgiving Break for 2020-2021 School Year

Students in Broward County will get a weeklong Thanksgiving break starting next year, officials said.

The newly released school calendar also highlights a new start date for the 2020-2021 school year: Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Broward students kicked off the current school year five days earlier, on Aug. 14, 2019.

The last day for Broward public school students (for the 2020-2021 school year) will be June 9, 2021.

The calendar change was made after teachers’ union members and parents voted online for the Thanksgiving break extension, the Sun Sentinel reports. Palm Beach County schools approved a weeklong Thanksgiving vacation two years ago.

The newspaper also reported that an amendment to the school calendar includes an asterisk on May 13, the likely date of Islamic holiday Eid al-Fitr. The holiday can become a day off if there are no national testing conflicts, the report said.

You can view the full calendar by clicking here.