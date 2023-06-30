Broward schools celebrate strong scores on Florida's newest academic assessment

Broward County Public Schools students performed better than the state average on Florida’s newest academic assessment.

On Thursday, the state released the results of the Florida Assessment of Student Thinking, the FAST test, which measures English skills from third through 10th grade, and math skills from third through 8th grade.

This is the first year the test has been used, it’s computer based, and it’s making a difference.

“Computer-based testing has revolutionized the process,” said interim superintendent Dr. Earlean Smiley, clearly thrilled by the results.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Broward students performed better than the state average in all but two categories, and better than Miami-Dade and Palm Beach in some areas.

“We didn’t hit a home run, but we did hit the ball far enough to celebrate today and the home run is imminent,” Smiley said.

The FAST test is different from the old FCAT in one crucial way: it’s given three times a year.

“Having that data throughout the year allowed us to really focus on which benchmarks and standards the students needed the most help on,” said Emily Gonzalez, principal of Seminole Middle School.

At first, teachers and principals say they had to help students overcome their anxieties about taking yet another assessment, but the results show their work paid off.

“I don’t think it’s so much the test being new, but the fact that we’re able to progress monitor three different times and get feedback really quick, that allowed the teachers to adapt and change things as they went a lot easier and I think that might’ve alleviated some of that stress from something new,” said Jimmy Arrojo, principal of Western High School.

The school district is on a quest to turn its “B” grade into an “A”, and they think the FAST results show they’re on the right track.