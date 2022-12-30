Broward Sheriff's Office Investigating Alleged Rough Arrest in Weston

Broward Sheriff's Office investigators are looking into claims of an alleged rough arrest that took place last week.

According to an arrest report, deputies were called to the Bonaventure Town Center Club on December 22 after claims of a group smoking marijuana at the building.

Deputies spoke with the club's executive director and later asked four men in their 20s to leave. The group became loud and one of the men called the executive director a "racist" and yelled obscenities at him.

Deputies arrested Khalil Pace, 22, and charged him with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest while the group was given trespass warnings.

No injuries were reported, but BSO said they are reviewing the arrest "to determine if the force used was consistent with agency training and policy."