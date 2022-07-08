Broward Sheriff's Office Asks For Help Finding Missing 12-Year-Old Girl

The Broward Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a 12-year-old girl from Deerfield Beach that went missing Thursday.

12-year-old Tavaria Stanley was last seen on Thursday night near the 400 block of Northwest 1st Terrace.

She was wearing a blue shirt, black shorts, and white flip flops, according to officials. She is 5 feet tall, weighs around 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about this missing girl, call the Broward Sheriff's Office at 954-321-4272.

