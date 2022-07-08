Deerfield Beach

Broward Sheriff's Office Asks For Help Finding Missing 12-Year-Old Girl

12-year-old Tavaria Stanley was last seen on Thursday night near the 400 block of Northwest 1st Terrace

By Kevin Boulandier

The Broward Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a 12-year-old girl from Deerfield Beach that went missing Thursday.

12-year-old Tavaria Stanley was last seen on Thursday night near the 400 block of Northwest 1st Terrace.

She was wearing a blue shirt, black shorts, and white flip flops, according to officials. She is 5 feet tall, weighs around 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about this missing girl, call the Broward Sheriff's Office at 954-321-4272.

This article tagged under:

Deerfield BeachBrowardMissing person
