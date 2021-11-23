Broward Teen Facing Manslaughter Charge in High-Speed Motorcycle Crash

A Broward County teenager is facing serious charges after police said he rode on a motorcycle with just his learner's permit and ended up crashing and killing a pedestrian.

Matheus Cangussu, 18, was arrested Monday on vehicular manslaughter and operating a motorcycle without a license charges, Broward jail records showed.

The crash happened back in August near the 1700 block of West Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff's Office

Cangussu was allegedly speeding northbound on West Dixie Highway on a motorcycle.

"He was going over 100 miles per hour, this is three times above the legal limit," a presecutor said during Cangussu's first appearance in bond court Tuesday.

Cangussu crashed into a pedestrian who was crossing the street, killing the victim on impact and sending them flying into the air, authorities said.

The teen was also injured in the crash.

"He’s wearing an arm brace this morning. He requires surgery and not just surgery, he faces the real threat of losing use in his arm," his defense attorney said Tuesday.

Authorities said Cangussu only has a learner’s permit, and on Tuesday, prosecutors brought up the fact Cangussu has a long history of traffic infractions while still having just his learner’s permit.

Investigators have not identified the victim.

Cangussu's bond was set at $20,000.