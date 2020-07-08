Broward to Announce New Emergency Order in Coronavirus Fight

Broward will soon have new rules to help stem the spike in COVID-19 cases in the county.

An emergency order is expected soon from Bertha Henry, the Broward County Administrator.

Broward Mayor Dale Holness was expected to give more details on the order at a Wednesday evening news conference.

In a July 1 emergency order, Henry limited on-site dining in restaurants to 5 a.m. to midnight. The order also required facial coverings in public when social distancing can't be practiced and facial coverings in businesses operating in the county.

It's unknown what the new order will entail, but it could include measures similar to those going into effect in Miami-Dade, where restaurants will be limited to outside dining, take out and delivery, while entertainment venues including theaters, concert halls, casinos and arcades will be shut down.

Decisions on closures in Broward come from Henry, but in Miami-Dade the mayor, Carlos Gimenez makes those calls.

As a strong mayor Gimenez is Miami-Dade’s chief executive, and is directly involved in the county’s day-to-day operations. Holness is not, leaving operations to the administrator.

"The county administrator is not elected, they are appointed by the commissioners, and is largely behind the scenes. Many people in Broward don’t even know who the county administrator is even though she’s occupied the office for 12 years," Barry University Professor Sean Foreman said.