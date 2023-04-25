Brownsville Community Leaders Concerned Over Hialeah Annexation Proposal

Community Leaders in Brownsville say they're concerned the city of Hialeah is looking into annexing a part of their historically Black neighborhood.

A consulting firm is scheduled to give a presentation about the proposed annexation at Tuesday night's Hialeah City Council meeting.

A spokesperson for the city of Hialeah said it would be premature to make a statement on the proposal, and invited NBC6 to listen to the discussion at Tuesday's meeting.

But many in the Brownsville community have been voicing their concern with the proposed annexation ahead of the meeting.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

At a press conference Monday night, community leaders said the industrial area Hialeah is targeting is crucial to the future of the Brownsville community.

"Please do not let anybody take your heritage, because they're not going to be in sympathy with your heritage and they're not going to be in sympathy with your culture and the legacy that has been passed down from generation to generation in this community," said Dr. Enid Pinkney, the founder of Brownsville's Historic Hampton House.

Leaders and organizations including the Brownsville Civic Neighborhood Association have been encouraging residents to sign an online petition started by the NAACP Miami-Dade Branch opposing annexation.

The petition had nearly 1,000 signatures by Tuesday afternoon.