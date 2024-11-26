Brownsville house fire leaves 2 hurt, 2 cats dead

Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Brownsville early Tuesday morning.

Fire officials told NBC6 the fire broke out around 1 a.m. at a house on NW 61st Street near NW 24th Avenue. Crews battled heavy smoke when they arrived on scene.

Authorities said one person was trapped in a room, and first responders were able to get them out.

“Immediately upon arrival, we initiated a search and rescue operations. We did a search. We found the victim in the back room,” said Rafael Carrillo with Miami Dade Fire Rescue.

That person was taken to Ryder Trauma Center. Another victim was taken to the hospital with injuries from the fire.

The home appeared to be a duplex.

Andy Santaos lives in the other unit and woke up to smoke. She was able to make it out safely and ran to help her neighbors, a mother and son.

“I'm a mother and I hear mother crying, and that was crazy,” said Santaos. “Your life is gone when something happens to your kids.”

She said fire crews were trying to get the son out through a window.

”And he was inside her room with all the smoke, and no one can open the door. And I don't know for some reason, I just open. Jesus gave me the key. And I opened the door,” Santaos said.

The mother ran inside to try to help her son and suffered injuries, Santaos said.

Three pet cats were also in the home at the time of the fire. Only one made it out alive.

The Red Cross was on scene assisting people displaced by the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.