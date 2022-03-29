Brush Fire Burns in SW Miami-Dade

Crews are working on a brush fire that is burning near homes Tuesday in southwest Miami-Dade.

Chopper 6 was above the scene of abundant smoke and flames in the area of SW 137th Avenue and 8th Street, west of Florida International University.

Officials haven't said how many acres have been burned so far.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

