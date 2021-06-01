Brush Fire Burns Nearly 600 Acres in Miami-Dade; Part of Krome Avenue Still Closed

A section of Krome Avenue remained shut down Tuesday due to a brush fire in west Miami-Dade.

The so-called MM19 Fire has burned 582 acres and was 50% contained as of Tuesday night.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded at around 11:13 a.m. Monday to the area near SW 167 Avenue and SW 56 Street, where they found a fast-moving brush fire.

The Florida Forest Service believes lightning caused the fire, and winds have been keeping the flames away from neighboring homes and businesses.

“We want to keep it from getting into Everglades National Park and then to the north," said Scott Peterich of the Florida Forest Service Everglades District. "If the winds come out of the south, it could push it to the state correctional facility and also the ICE facility, where there are a number of residents.”

The Forest Service has been working closely with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to contain the smoke and flames. They ask people to stay away from the area if possible and for area residents to monitor the situation.

"If you have respiratory issues try to avoid the area," said Erika Benitez of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. "If you are at home or in your vehicle traveling, please keep your windows closed and your AC recirculating inside your vehicle or your home."

Krome Avenue between Kendall Drive and Southwest 8th Street remains shut down.