BSO deputy opens fire in Pompano Beach; 1 taken to hospital

A deputy opened fire Tuesday night in Pompano Beach, according to authorities.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said it happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. near the 700 block of Northwest Fifth Avenue.

Deputies had initially responded to a call about a shooting, according to BSO. At some point, a deputy fired their weapon, but it was not immediately clear why.

Video of the scene appears to show a car and a home struck by bullets.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue took one person to the hospital, but whether that was a potential victim of the initial call or someone hurt by deputy fire was not clear. BSO said no other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.