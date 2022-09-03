BSO Deputy Seriously Injured After Crash in North Lauderdale

A Broward Sheriff's deputy is seriously injured after responding to an occupied burglary when the deputy was involved in a three-vehicle crash in North Lauderdale, according to the Broward County PBA.

The Broward County PBA confirms the crash was along 7900 West Mcnabb Road in North Lauderdale, right in front of the Walmart shopping center approximately at 5 p.m.

The deputy was seriously injured and transported to a local hospital. The deputy was later released and is now recovering at home.

The intersection between Avon Lane and Mcnabb Road will be closed off for another hour.

NBC 6 will keep you updated with the latest info once received