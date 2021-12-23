BSO Identifies Man Fatally Shot on I-95, Continues Search for Shooter

The Broward Sheriff's Office has identified a man who was shot to death on Interstate 95 in Deerfield Beach this past weekend as they continue their search for the suspect who's responsible.

The shooting happened just before 1:40 a.m. Saturday in the northbound lanes of I-95 near Southwest 10th Street.

BSO deputies, fire rescue workers and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded and found a white Mercedes disabled in the right lane of the highway.

Four people had been in the Mercedes, including 28-year-old Nathan Hillmon, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The three others were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators believe someone who was in another vehicle opened fire on the Mercedes, causing it to crash into a guardrail. The other vehicle fled the scene.

Officials haven't released a possible motive for the shooting, and are still looking for the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.