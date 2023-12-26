BSO investigates after cats, other animals found dead, injured in Tamarac parking lot

Authorities are working to find the person responsible after several animals were found dead or seriously injured in a parking lot in Tamarac.

A violent attack occurred Sunday night in Tamarac when a cat and her kitten ended up dead. The kitten was shot twice in the skull and its mother once. The bullet ended up under her jaw.

The incident, which is now under investigation by the Broward Sheriff's Office, was proven with x-rays and photos of the injured cats taken by a woman who feeds them in the parking lot located at 6931 Northwest 88th Avenue.

The woman claimed that at least six cats and raccoons, including an iguana, had been shot and killed and were seen lying on the pavement.

Now, concerned members in the area are looking to rescue the remaining animals to take them to receive treatment at a veterinarian and then transfer them to a sanctuary in Ocala.

Authorities are urging anyone with information on a possible suspect responsible these attacks to contact the Broward CrimeStoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.