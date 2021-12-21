BSO Investigating After Woman Dies Weeks After She's Found Lying in Dania Beach Road

Authorities are investigating after a woman who was found lying in the road in Dania Beach died weeks later.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the woman was found lying in the road in the 100 block of North Federal Highway at around 1 a.m. back on Nov. 21.

The woman, whose name wasn't released, was semi-conscious and disoriented and had difficulty responding to questions, officials said.

The woman's belongings were found about 45 feet away, and after she was taken to a local hospital for treatment, she told staffers she'd been hit by a car, officials said.

That same day, the woman became unresponsive, was intubated and never regained consciousness, officials said. She later died on Dec. 10.

Officials are hoping someone with video or information will come forward, and a $5,000 reward is being offered in the case.

Anyone with info is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.