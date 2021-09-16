BSO Investigating After Woman's Body Found Floating in Weston Lake

Authorities are investigating after a woman's body was found floating in a lake in Weston.

The discovery was made Wednesday afternoon in the 1300 block of Three Village Road.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said they had received a call about a body floating in the lake, and when emergency crews responded they found the body of an adult woman.

The body was brought to the medical examiner to determine the woman's identity and how she died.

The incident remains under investigation.

