Broward County

BSO Investigating After Woman's Body Found Floating in Weston Lake

By NBC 6

tlmd_carro_grua1
NBC 6

Authorities are investigating after a woman's body was found floating in a lake in Weston.

The discovery was made Wednesday afternoon in the 1300 block of Three Village Road.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said they had received a call about a body floating in the lake, and when emergency crews responded they found the body of an adult woman.

The body was brought to the medical examiner to determine the woman's identity and how she died.

Local

Cryptocurrency 13 hours ago

Miami Coin, Crypto Investors, and Virtual Land: Miami's Rise to Tech Epicenter

Broward County 3 hours ago

Woman Wounded in Shooting at Hotel in Hollywood

The incident remains under investigation.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyWeston
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us