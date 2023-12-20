Gunman in custody after shooting at deputies from hotel during Oakland Park SWAT standoff

A gunman was taken into custody after a shooting at a hotel in Oakland Park led to a SWAT standoff with shots fired at deputies early Wednesday, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale Grand Hotel at 4900 Powerline Road shortly before 1 a.m.

A witness told NBC6 they heard gunshots being fired on the second floor.

When the deputies arrived, multiple shots were fired out a window of the hotel in their direction, BSO officials said.

BSO's SWAT team responded and more shots were fired by the suspect, officials said.

Eventually, SWAT was able to take the man into custody. His identity and the charges he faces weren't released.

Footage showed multiple deputies at the scene, along with an armored SWAT truck.

NBC6 A SWAT truck responds to a hotel in Oakland Park on Dec. 20, 2023.

Roads in the area were blocked off for several hours before reopening.

No other details were immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.