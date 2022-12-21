BSO Search for Missing 15-Year-Old From Tamarac

Deputies are searching for a 15-year-old boy who has been missing from Tamarac since Monday.

Joseph Angel Rodriguez was last seen at around 5:49 a.m. near the 8000 block of Lagos de Campo Boulevard, the Broward Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit said.

Rodriguez was driving a white 2021 Kia Seltos with Florida tag QBCU75.

Rodriguez is 5-foot-7, 215 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes and scars on both ankles and his chest. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information on the teen's whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency line at 954-764-HELP (4357).