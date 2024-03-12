Deerfield Beach

BSO searching for driver in Deerfield Beach hit-and-run that left motorcyclist hospitalized

By NBC6

BSO

Authorities are searching for a driver responsible for a hit-and-run in Deerfield Beach that left a motorcyclist hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Southwest 10th Street and South Dixie Highway.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, the driver of a silver 2016-2019 Hyundai Elantra sedan was traveling eastbound on Southwest 10th Street as the driver of a 2006 Honda CBR 1000 motorcycle was heading westbound on the same road.

When the driver of the Hyundai entered the intersection and made a left turn to head north on South Dixie Highway, the driver turned directly into the path of the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist, identified as 57-year-old Clifford Jackson, hit the Hyundai and was thrown to the ground.

The driver of the Hyundai fled the scene.

Paramedics brought Jackson to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are looking for the driver and the car, which they said was damaged on the passenger side doors and mirror.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

