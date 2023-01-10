BSO Seeks Voyeurism Suspect Caught on Camera Putting Phone Under Woman's Dress

Authorities are searching for a voyeurism suspect who was caught on camera putting his phone under a woman's dress inside a North Lauderdale store, officials said.

Lewis Phillips, 27, is wanted in the Dec. 17 incident that happened at a Dollar General store at 8076 W. McNab Road, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday.

Surveillance footage released by BSO showed the woman standing in line to pay when Phillips walked up behind her and placed a cell phone directly underneath her dress.

Broward Sheriff's Office

The victim tried to grab the phone from Phillips’ hand, and the two struggled for the device, but he eventually retrieved his phone and walked out of the store, officials said.

The woman told investigators she had been shopping in the store when she noticed Phillips following her, officials said. She said he appeared to be taking pictures and video of her without her permission, so she confronted him and had asked him to stop.

Authorities are searching for Phillips and are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.