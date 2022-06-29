BSO Urging Fireworks Safety Ahead of July 4th Holiday

While the Fourth of July is a holiday known for its grand displays of patriotism and pride, it is also notorious for something else: fire hazards.

It is no secret that firework shows are among the most popular Fourth of July celebrations, but they are also the most dangerous, according to the Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and Bomb Squad.

The departments urge families to steer clear of shooting off fireworks which are "hot enough to cause disfigurement and severe burns" as well as fires, injury and even death.

Even lesser handheld fireworks such as sparklers can cause bodily harm, and should be used with an excess of caution.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Go enjoy the fireworks with your family and we urge families from shooting off fireworks on their own and you will soon see why," Battalion Chief Michael Kane said.