A burglary suspect is barricaded inside a Fort Lauderdale apartment after fleeing from police on Saturday, authorities said.

At around 2 p.m., officers said they saw a burglary suspect driving a stolen scooter.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Police said when they tried to make contact with him, the suspect took off and barricaded himself in the 1700 block of NW 3rd Court.

Fort Lauderdale police's SWAT and negotiation teams are on scene.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.