A scary situation took place outside a Kendall home when the family found a giant Burmese python snake outside.

Officials say the scene took place in the Cherry Grove neighborhood off Southwest 91st Street, as the homeowners spotted the invasive reptile outside the home and called in licensed snake hunters.

The hunters were able to capture the snake and kill it.

State officials have encouraged hunters to capture any invasive creatures like Burmese pythons and kill them humanly.