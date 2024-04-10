Miami-Dade County

Business owner dead after shooting inside his Jet Ski repair shop in Brownsville

People in the area told NBC6 the person who was shot was the business owner

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot inside a business Wednesday in northwest Miami-Dade.

The shooting happened at a Jet Ski repair shop near Northwest 50th Street and 35th Avenue shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Friends and people on scene told NBC6 the victim was the shop's owner, German Amado De La Cruz, Jr.

According to MDPD, they found De La Cruz suffering from gunshot wounds. MDFR transported him to an area hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries.

A friend of De La Cruz that works next door said the shooter was at the business at around 10 a.m. and the shooting happened much later in the day.

"I believe we had enough trust that he would have told me if the was something was going on," said a friend of the victim.

De La Cruz's friend also told NBC6 the victim was married and had two children, one of them a newborn baby.

What led up to the shooting is still unclear. Police do not have any information on a suspect as of yet.

